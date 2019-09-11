Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
11 Prospect Street
Marlborough, MA
Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
EVERGREEN CEMETERY
Wilson Street
Marlborough, MA
Alfred J. Foley, Jr. 88, of Marlborough passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham, MA. Born on September 28, 1930, he was the son of the late Alfred J. Foley, Sr. and Rita (Halloran) Paino and the husband of the late Lorraine E. (Crocker) Foley who died in 2018. He was also predeceased by his son Mark in 2013. Alfred grew up in Waltham, MA. After attending high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force during the Korean War serving from 1950-1954. After being discharged from the Air Force, he attended Northeastern University. He worked at Avery Dennison for over 30 years as an analytical chemist until his retirement in 1995. Alfred is survived by his son, Charles Crocker of Marlborough, his daughter, Susan Van Arsdell and her husband Kevin of Bedford, NH, his grandchildren, Jonathan Van Arsdell and his wife Maggie, Laura Tobin and her husband Brian and Liam Foley, his great grandchildren, Hannah Van Arsdell and Grayson Tobin. He is also survived by his daughter in law, Lynne Foley, his sister in law, Mitzi Driscoll, his brother in law, Jack Driscoll and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00pm | 7:00pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough, MA 01752. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA. Donations may be made to: The , 100 North Parkway, Suite 105, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019
