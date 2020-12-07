Sister Alice Lavoie, 89, (Sister Hilaire of the Sacred Heart), a Sister of St. Anne, died December 4, in Alliance Health at Marie Esther Center in this city. Born in Ludlow, she was the third child of six born to Hilaire and Liliane (Gaudreau) Lavoie. She attended elementary school grades at St. John the Baptist School in Ludlow, graduated from the former St. Ann Academy in Marlboro, and earned a B.A. degree in Education at Catholic Teachers College in Providence, RI. Sister Alice joined the Sisters of St. Anne in Lachine, Quebec, Canada and following vows, spent the 68 years of her vowed religious life in assignments in the United States. Sister Alice taught at the elementary school level in schools sponsored by the Sisters of St. Anne in Central Falls, and Manville, Rhode Island, in Newton, Lynn and Ludlow in Massachusetts and in Cohoes, New York. She was sent as a "fill-in" to her home parish school in Ludlow, MA and remained there for 30 years becoming part of the fabric of the parish. Upon retirement, she moved to Marie Esther Health Center in Marlboro. Sister Alice was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Roland Lavoie. She leaves to grieve her sisters, Cecile Palatino and Jeanne Boyer and their families; her brothers Rene and Raymond and their families; and her religious family of the Sisters of St. Anne. In accord with current restrictions due to the pandemic, burial services are private. At a later date, a memorial service with the Sisters of St. Anne will be held. A special Memorial Liturgy will be held on Saturday, December 12, at 11 a.m. at St, Elizabeth Parish (in St. John the Baptist Church) in Ludlow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Sisters of St. Anne Retirement Fund, 720 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA 01752, or to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of Collins Funeral Home (www.collinsfuneral.com
), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough.