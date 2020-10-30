1/
Ann L. Marshall
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Ann L. (Luskin) Marshall, 80, of Hudson, died peacefully Sunday, October 25, 2020, in the Christopher House of Worcester following complications from COVID 19. Born in Cambridge, MA on March 8, 1940, Ann was the daughter of the late John H. and Alice G. (Hill) Luskin. Ann leaves her best friend and soulmate, her husband of 59 years, Norman E. Marshall of Hudson; daughters, Cheryl Santos and her husband Joseph of Hudson and Cynthia Guercio of Gardner; sons, Jeff Marshall and his wife Katrina of Portland, OR and Peter Marshall and his wife Erin of Hudson, ten grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Catherine P. McCray, who died in 2005. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Saint Michaels Church, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA. Burial will follow at Forestvale Cemetery, Broad St., Hudson, MA. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects during calling hours which will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 | 7:00 PM at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Please reference in memory of Ann L. Marshall. Anns family would like to thank the staff of the COVID Critical Care Unit at UMASS Memorial Hospital and Christopher House for their kind, compassionate care during this difficult time. For Anns full obituary please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
09:00 - 10:00 AM
ST. MICHAEL'S CHURCH
OCT
30
Burial
10:00 AM
FORESTVALE
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
7 entries
October 27, 2020
Many years have passed Ann since we both graduated in 59! We had many great times together and you were one of the kindest people o knew! My sympathy to your family RIP my friend
Sandi Krinopol/Rideout
Classmate
October 27, 2020
Aunt Ann's smile always lightened up a room. Her hearty laugh was always a ray of sunshine. Shawn and I remember at any and all family gatherings we ALWAYS enjoyed Auntie Ann's amazing desserts. Shawn loved discussing her awards and recipes with her. We are thinking of you all. Take Care.
Laurie Olivier
Family
October 27, 2020
Cindy and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Your mom was an amazing woman and showed so much love for each and everyone of you.
Marla Bacigalupo
Friend
October 26, 2020
Dear norm,
Denise and I would like to send our deepest love and sympathy to you at this trying time at Ann's passing rest in gods arms Ann until we all meet again.. peace
Brian Aucoin
Neighbor
October 26, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of your loss. Ann was a lovely lady who will be missed by her wonderful family
Denise Garcia
Acquaintance
October 26, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Ann's passing, all my best wishes to Norm and the family.
Ted Theodores
Friend
October 26, 2020
Dear Cindy and Family,

Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time, with caring and understanding.

Warm, caring thoughts and love,
Phyllis and Dick
Phyllis and Dick Ladeau
Friend
