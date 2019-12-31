|
Anne (Gould) Ledoux, 88, of Marlborough left this life peacefully on December 26, 2019 at Marie Esther Health Center surrounded by loved ones and the Community of Sisters at Saint Annes. Anne leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Edward F. Ledoux as well as her daughters Christine Ledoux, Robin Ledoux-Forte, Julie Ledoux and son Edward Ledoux Jr. and was the mother of the late Amy Ledoux. Anne loved and was so proud of her grandchildren Jessalyn, Lizzie and Eddie and great grandchildren Beatrix, Hazel and Zephyr. Many others who have become part of the family and close friends will miss her deeply. Anne was a proof reader by trade and was a prolific and expert quilter. She and her husband spent many happy times vacationing, traveling to Florida, working on their farm houses and fishing in the wilds of Maine watching eagles soar. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 | 6:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Sisters of St. Anne Chapel, 720 Boston Post Rd. East, Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA. Donations may be made in Annes honor to Marie Esther Family Council Fund, 720 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA 01752.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020