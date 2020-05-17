Home

Barbara A. DiPasquale, 72, of Marlborough died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, MA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Beverly (Chase) DiPasquale. Barbara graduated Hudson Catholic High School in 1966 and attended Ward School of Business where she received a diploma in Executive Secretarial Finishing. She went on to work for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in Marlborough, Framingham and Boston as a claims agent with the Department of Unemployment Assistance, retiring in 2003. She was a member of St. Bernadettes Church in Northborough where she sang in their Church Choir. She was also an avid bowler and member of the Maple Lanes Bowling League. Barbara also loved to travel. She enjoyed vacations in Old Orchard Beach and Hampton Beach. As well spending time with her family in Wells, ME. Barbara is survived by her cousins, Debbie Gardner of Marlborough, Ken Gardner and his wife Kimberly of Marlborough, Kelley Carrasco and her wife Ana of Oakland, CA, Nick Dedecko and his wife Deb of Northborough, the family cats, Dusty, Bucky and Meadow and dachshund Mandy. Funeral services for Barbara will be held privately by her family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from May 17 to May 24, 2020
