Barbara A. Bunnie (Callahan) McGrath, 88, formerly of Marlborough died Saturday July 13, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center. Her husband Robert J. McGrath died in 1996. She was born, raised and educated in Marlborough the daughter of the late John and Della (Cunningham) Callahan and was a graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1949. Barbara worked at Goldens on Main Street and for New England Telephone and Telegraph. She was a member of St. Matthias Church. A member of the Marlborough, Hudson and Framingham Senior Centers and was a Forty-Niner. She was kind, caring and fiercely independent and was affectionately known as Gram to everyone. She also enjoyed playing the slots on her Ipad and at Foxwoods. She was a diehard Red Sox fan. She loved to crochet and made countless hats, scarves and afghans for foster children. She leaves her daughter Kathleen A. McGrath of Hudson; two sons, Robert J. McGrath, Jr. of Marlborough and Daniel M. McGrath of Weymouth; a sister Dorothy DeArcangelis of Hudson; four grandsons, four granddaughters; five great granddaughters and three great grandsons; one great great granddaughter; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mack, Dick, Robert, James and Mary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday July 19 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Matthias Church, Hemenway Street, Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough. Calling hours will be held Thursday July 18 from 5-8 p.m. in the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, (www.Collins Funeral.com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Milford Regional Medical Center. All are invited to sign Barbaras online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from July 16 to July 23, 2019