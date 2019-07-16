Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
378 Lincoln Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-2000
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
378 Lincoln Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
Hemenway Street
Marlborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. McGrath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. McGrath Obituary
Barbara A. Bunnie (Callahan) McGrath, 88, formerly of Marlborough died Saturday July 13, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center. Her husband Robert J. McGrath died in 1996. She was born, raised and educated in Marlborough the daughter of the late John and Della (Cunningham) Callahan and was a graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1949. Barbara worked at Goldens on Main Street and for New England Telephone and Telegraph. She was a member of St. Matthias Church. A member of the Marlborough, Hudson and Framingham Senior Centers and was a Forty-Niner. She was kind, caring and fiercely independent and was affectionately known as Gram to everyone. She also enjoyed playing the slots on her Ipad and at Foxwoods. She was a diehard Red Sox fan. She loved to crochet and made countless hats, scarves and afghans for foster children. She leaves her daughter Kathleen A. McGrath of Hudson; two sons, Robert J. McGrath, Jr. of Marlborough and Daniel M. McGrath of Weymouth; a sister Dorothy DeArcangelis of Hudson; four grandsons, four granddaughters; five great granddaughters and three great grandsons; one great great granddaughter; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mack, Dick, Robert, James and Mary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday July 19 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Matthias Church, Hemenway Street, Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough. Calling hours will be held Thursday July 18 from 5-8 p.m. in the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, (www.Collins Funeral.com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Milford Regional Medical Center. All are invited to sign Barbaras online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from July 16 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now