Barbara G. (Forance) Martin, 94, a lifelong Hudson, Ma resident, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Coleman House in Northborough, after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Francis E. Martin, Sr. Barbara was born in Hudson, MA on January 18, 1926, a daughter of the late John and Grace (McGorty) Forance. She was raised in Hudson, Ma, where she graduated from Saint Michael Academy. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Michael Parish, where she was a member of Saint Michaels Sodality and Catholic Daughters of America. Barbara was a devoted homemaker and also helped support her family as a daycare caretaker. She was also an active member of the Hudson Senior Center and enjoyed playing bingo and participating in the singalong days there. She was a talented quilter and was also skilled at crocheting. Above all else she loved spending her time with her many children and grandchildren. Barbara is survived by 4 children, Barbara A. Cooper-Colley of Hudson, Ma, Francis E. Martin, Jr. and his beloved companion Cindy Rooney of Hudson , Nancy J. Monahan and her husband James of Firestone, Colorado and Patricia A. Martin of Worcester; 51 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Mary G. Catrambone and her siblings, Marilyn Zina, Norma Rocha, John Forance, Robert Forance, Paul Forance and Francis Forance. Barbara will be interred in Saint Michael Cemetery beside her husband Francis E. Martin, Sr. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in memory of Barbara G. Martin to Hudson Senior Center, 29 Church St, Hudson, MA 01749.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020