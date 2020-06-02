Barbara J. Hunter
Barbara Jane (Jason) Hunter, age 85, of Northborough, MA, formerly of Hudson, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 from complications of the coronavirus. Beloved wife of Ples E. Hunter, who predeceased her in 2014. Devoted mother of Susan Erickson of Maynard, Marjorie Hunter and her husband Dan Nattress of Hudson, Tom Hunter and his wife Ann of Hudson, and David Hunter and his wife Deb of Upton. She was predeceased by her youngest daughter, Jennifer Hunter Yates, wife of Robert Yates, in 2004. Barbara answered to many names - Kybo, Barb, and Auntie Barbie, but her favorite name was Nina, which her grandchildren, Christopher, Benjamin, Jason, Nicole, TJ, Zachary, Zoe, Lauren, Jacob, and Jeffrey called her. They were the true lights in her life. Barbara also leaves four nieces and nephews, Chrissy, Kim, Geoff and Peter, and two dear friends, Mary and Alda. Barbara enjoyed reading, being with friends, going out for a nice meal, and being on the ocean. Mostly, she treasured family time. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Services and a gathering to celebrate Barbaras life will be held at a later time when family and friends can come together safely and happily to remember this brave woman. Donations in Barbaras memory can be made to the Coleman House Activity Fund, 112 West Main Street, Northborough, MA 01532.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.
