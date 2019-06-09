|
Bonita Chery (Butcher) Patterson, 71, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born July 29, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO. Bonita graduated from Kansas University; where she met her husband, Charles Elliot Patterson. She worked for decades as a Senior Leader in regulatory affairs in diverse roles at major corporations across multiple states and was respected and adored by her colleagues. Bonita was a devoted wife, mother and work colleague. She was an avid reader and movie aficionado, loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. Bonita also loved a good laugh. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Stella (Briscoe) Butcher and sister, Joan Butcher. Survivors include her husband, Charles Patterson; children, Derek Patterson (Tanya Holland), Brian Patterson (Christina Villarreal); grandchild, Lucia Patterson; siblings, John Butcher, Judy Krumme, Kathy Scroggins; nephews, Troy Gilchrist, Zachary (Tyler) Owens; nieces, Jocelyn Lane, Sidney Butcher, Amber Melendez; in-laws and many friends. Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Black Girls Code www.blackgirlscode.com . Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from June 9 to June 16, 2019