Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
(816) 232-3366
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonita Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonita C. Patterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonita C. Patterson Obituary
Bonita Chery (Butcher) Patterson, 71, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born July 29, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO. Bonita graduated from Kansas University; where she met her husband, Charles Elliot Patterson. She worked for decades as a Senior Leader in regulatory affairs in diverse roles at major corporations across multiple states and was respected and adored by her colleagues. Bonita was a devoted wife, mother and work colleague. She was an avid reader and movie aficionado, loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. Bonita also loved a good laugh. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Stella (Briscoe) Butcher and sister, Joan Butcher. Survivors include her husband, Charles Patterson; children, Derek Patterson (Tanya Holland), Brian Patterson (Christina Villarreal); grandchild, Lucia Patterson; siblings, John Butcher, Judy Krumme, Kathy Scroggins; nephews, Troy Gilchrist, Zachary (Tyler) Owens; nieces, Jocelyn Lane, Sidney Butcher, Amber Melendez; in-laws and many friends. Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Black Girls Code www.blackgirlscode.com . Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from June 9 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now