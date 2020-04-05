|
Bunny Jean (Koerner) Mackerer, 73, a resident of Marlboro, died on April 2, 2020 at her home after an illness. She was surrounded by her family and went peacefully to be with her Savior. Bunny was born in Owosso, MI to the late Theodore Koerner, Jr. and Doris Elsa (Ashmun) Koerner and is survived by her husband Robert Bob Albert Mackerer. She was raised all over the Midwest and the NorthEast and graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, MI. Following high school Bunny attended Central Michigan University for a year and then spent another semester at the University of Iowa. Bunny then moved to Newark, New Jersey the week of the riots to start her career as a flight attendant for United Airlines. Bunny and Bob met in their apartment building in Elizabeth, NJ and married in 1968 and have been married for 51 years. Bunny spent the last 42 years of her life in Massachusetts. She loved to travel locally and would spend time at the Cape every summer. Bunny loved to collect shells at the beach while taking long walks with her husband and family. Together, Bunny and Bob raised two daughters: Lisa Christine Dyer of Marlboro, MA; Shauna Catherine Heydecker of Putnam, CT, and one son Devyn Theodore Mackerer of Marlboro, MA. Bunny is survived by her sisters, Mary Jane Belluche of Kure Beach, NC; Jo Ann Koerner of Syracuse, NY; Jerry Lynn Koerner of Modesto, CA, and her brother Theodore Koerner lll of Davie, FL. Bunny had two grandsons Joseph Robert Jutras of Dorchester, MA; Thomas Jerome Heydecker of Putnam, CT and a granddaughter Jordan Marie Heydecker of Putnam, CT. All services will be held at a later date. Once scheduled, calling hours and a Celebration of Bunnys Life will be held in the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the at . All are invited to sign Bunnys online guestbook at https://www.collinsfuneral.com/obituary/Bunny-Mackerer.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020