Carol A. Quinn, 71, passed away Sat. June 29, 2019 in Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. She was born Sept. 17, 1947 to the late Natalie and Edward L. Cenedella Sr. Carol worked for many years as a clerk for the United States Postal Service. She was an avid fan of all the New England sports teams, especially the Patriots. Carol loved vacationing at the Cape and going to the beach as much as she could. She loved to travel and most recently, traveled to Italy and Ireland. Carol loved to challenge her daughters to games of Scrabble every chance she could, and won most of the time. But most of all, she loved a good family get together. Carol was predeceased by her husband William E. Quinn Jr., in 2008. She leaves her loving daughters; Christine M. Meyers and her husband Gerry of W. Spfld, MA and Kathleen A. Quinn of Readsboro, VT., her grandchildren Jacob Meyers and Chloe Meyers, her brother Edward L. Cenedella Jr., and his wife Sharon of W. Spfld, MA., her sister Barbara Maglione and her husband Rich- ard of Hudson, MA, an Uncle, John D. Lage of Haverhill, MA, along with several nieces and nephews, extended family members, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held WEDS., JULY 10th, 11 AM at the TOOMEY-OBRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 1043 WESTFIELD ST., W. SPFLD. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling Hour will be held WEDS from 10 to 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carols name may be made to the , 2275 Silas Deane Hwy, 1st Floor N- Unit 9, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from July 3 to July 11, 2019