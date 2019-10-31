|
Carol Ann (Leary) Radford, 61, a resident of Plaistow for twenty-six years, died peacefully October 25, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Boston, MA daughter of Mary (Finnerty) Leary and the late Lawrence Leary, she was raised and educated in Hudson, MA. She graduated from Hudson Catholic High School with the Class of 1976, and received her Bachelors Degree in English and Sociology in 1980 from Worcester State College. A housewife and homemaker for most of her married life, Carol worked briefly as the #1 sales representative for Eagles Eye Co. Inc. She spent the first several years of her married life accompanying her husband Bob to their many military assignments until finally being assigned locally to Hanscom AFB. Since moving to Plaistow in 1993, Carol and her family attended Holy Angels Church, which is now part of St. Luke the Evangelist Parish. She was devoted to her husband and her two sons, as well as her mother and three sisters and their families. She volunteered food for many of the Boy Scout Troop 18 events: her famous Bisquick Chicken was always a hit among the troop and family. She enjoyed chaperoning the Boy Scout trip to DC. Carol was an avid Disney fan and enjoyed her close knit family, especially the Girls Tea, and other special events. Known for her great sense of style and her kind heartedness, she never forgot holidays and the birthdays of her large extended family and friends by sending her much anticipated and always appreciated unique singing cards. A dedicated mother, Carol was extremely proud of her two sons Robert and Patrick and her new daughter-in-law Erica. A constant and loving partner to her husband Bob, she looked forward to traveling with him to model aircraft events, leaf peeping, driving up the coast of Maine and visiting family. Carol will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her loving husband of thirty-four years, Robert J. Radford, Major, USAF (Ret), her two adoring sons, Robert J. Radford, Jr. and his wife Erica of Boston, MA, and Patrick M. Radford of Plaistow; her mother, Mary (Finnerty) Leary of Hudson, MA; three sisters, Kathy M. Alexander of Hudson, Rosemary Franciose of Boylston, and Maureen D. LeDuc and her husband Kenny of Boylston; her brother-in-law, Danny Franciose of Marlborough, MA; nieces, Carol Mathewson and her husband Dave, Stephanie Franciose, Nicole Carville and her husband Noah; a nephew, Mathew Franciose; great nephews, Noah and Christopher Mathewson; an uncle and aunt, John and Anne Marie Silvasy of Canton, MA; and several cousins. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Bob Alexander. Services for Carol were held through Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH with burial in Holy Angels Cemetery. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019