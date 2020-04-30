|
|
Catherine Anne (Szuch) (Correa) Warner, 85, of Jefferson, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Notre Dame Healthcare in Worcester, after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her first husband Roy E. Correa in 1973 and her second husband Ralph Warner in 2011. Catherine was born in Bellows Falls, VT on October 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Alec and Mary E. (Daniels) Szuch. She graduated from Wilmington High School and went on to earn her associate degree in Nursing from Quinsigamond Community College. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at Westboro State, Worcester State, and Tewksbury State Hospitals, spending 10 years as a psychiatric nurse caring for those with drug and alcohol addiction, before retiring in 1999. She lived in Hudson for over 50 years and then lived with her daughter Betty Ann and her husband Francis in Jefferson for several years. Catherine loved her faith and her family. She was proud of her eight children. She enjoyed music, dancing, and gardening. She was an animal lover and was an active volunteer and contributor at the MSPCA. She was also an avid rock and mineral collector. Catherine is survived by 8 children: Alec Correa and his wife Marie of Eliot, Maine, Lyn Gosselin and husband Paul of Northfield, NH, John Correa and his wife Marilyn of Hudson, MA., Betty Ann Warner and her husband Francis of Jefferson, MA, Nancy Manzella and her husband Paul of Marlboro, MA, Marie Correa of Wayland, MA, Edward Correa and his wife Patti of Newport News, VA, and Jane Allen of Burke Virginia, 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic restriction, services will be held privately. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory to: The .
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020