Catherine "Chick" F. (Gately) Tagliani, 75, of Hudson passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Coleman House in Northborough, surrounded by her family, after a period of declining health. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St. Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019