Charles J. Zilembo, Jr. 89, of Marlborough died Monday, February 24, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness. He was the husband of Harriet E. (Butler) Zilembo for the past 66 years. He was born, raised and educated in Marlborough, the son of the late Charles and Mary (Notormasso) Zilembo and was a graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1949. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was veteran of the Korean War. Charlie worked in the Water department for the City of Marlborough for 32 years retiring in 1992. He was a member of the former St. Ann Church, American Legion Post 132, ITAM and Sons of Italy. Charlie was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Harriet, taking care of his home and his annual vegetable garden, horse racing and living each day to the fullest, never letting his age define him. He was a true family man in every sense of the word, who truly adored his grandchildren. He always made sure to pick up a little something special for his grandchildren and their families every chance he had. Besides his wife he leaves three sons, Richard P. Zilembo of Marlborough, Charles A. Zilembo of Worcester and Mark J. Zilembo and his wife Pam of Wayland; two daughters, Tina M. Thebado and her husband Kris of Marlborough and Linda M. Lee and her husband Willard of Groton; a brother Michael Zilembo of Hopkinton; nine grandchildren, Stephanie and her husband Nicholas, Nicole and her husband Felipe, Anthony and his wife Amy, James, Jacob, Juliana, Chloe, Francesca and Raymond; six great grandchildren, Camila, Carmine, Sydney, Dominic, Averey and Payton; many nephews and nieces. Charlie was predeceased by his siblings; Nicholas, Thomas, Johnny and Lucy, as well as his eldest son Raymond Zilembo in 1999. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Friday February 28 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anne Church, 20 Boston Road, Southborough. Burial with military honors will be held in Maplewood Cemetery at a later date. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street. All are invited to sign Charlies online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to The at https://www.heart.org/ The Epilepsy Foundation at https://www.epilepsy.com/, The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation https://www.cff.org/give-monthly/, or Buddy Dog at www.Buddydoghs.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020