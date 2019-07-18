|
Claudette E. (Boisse) Tetreault, 84, formerly of Marlborough and Hudson, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at The Coleman House in Northborough, MA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Aime and Dina M. (Roy) Boisse and the wife of the late Edward C. Tetreault who died in 2016. Claudette is survived by her sons, Mark Tetreault of Marlborough, MA, Dennis Tetreault and Michael Tetreault, both of Hudson, MA, her daughters, Cherene Corrinne and her husband Carl of Sterling, MA and Danielle Osman and her husband Richard of Harrisburg, PA. She is also survived by 7 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2 | 4 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral service will be held following visiting hours at 4pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , C/O the Coleman House | Patrick Blake, 112 W. Main St., Northborough, MA 01532 or http://act.alz.org/goto/ teamcolemanhouse. For the full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from July 18 to July 25, 2019