Curtis Stowe Whitney, 95, of Marlborough, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Christopher House in Worcester. Born on August 16, 1924 in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Doris and Noah Whitney and the husband of the late Martha (Partch) Whitney who died in 2010. He attended school in Marlborough and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August of 1941, just before World War II was declared. He survived the sinking of the USS Bristol in the Mediterranean Sea in 1943, and finished his tour in 1945. He married Martha in 1950, raised four sons, and was employed by several companies in the computer industry. In 1977, Curtis semi-retired and with his wife and youngest son, and moved to Florida. A descendant of the Eli Whitney family, he especially enjoyed watching baseball and was a self-taught painter and gardener. He is survived by his sons, Robert and his wife Kristen of Northborough, Wil-liam and his wife Kathy of Marlborough, James and his wife Jo-Anne of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Thomas and his wife Julie of Earleton, FL. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Services for Curtis will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Jimmy Fund in care of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Fun-eral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.



