Curtis S. Whitney
1924 - 2020
Curtis Stowe Whitney, 95, of Marlborough, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Christopher House in Worcester. Born on August 16, 1924 in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Doris and Noah Whitney and the husband of the late Martha (Partch) Whitney who died in 2010. He attended school in Marlborough and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August of 1941, just before World War II was declared. He survived the sinking of the USS Bristol in the Mediterranean Sea in 1943, and finished his tour in 1945. He married Martha in 1950, raised four sons, and was employed by several companies in the computer industry. In 1977, Curtis semi-retired and with his wife and youngest son, and moved to Florida. A descendant of the Eli Whitney family, he especially enjoyed watching baseball and was a self-taught painter and gardener. He is survived by his sons, Robert and his wife Kristen of Northborough, Wil-liam and his wife Kathy of Marlborough, James and his wife Jo-Anne of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Thomas and his wife Julie of Earleton, FL. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Services for Curtis will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Jimmy Fund in care of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Fun-eral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jul. 25 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
July 24, 2020
Julie and Tom, I only met your dad once in G'ville. Although I didn't know him I know he was a good man and he'll be missed by his family. I'm so sorry for your loss. Fondly Sandy
Sandy Dolan
Friend
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. May God bless you and keep you
Grace Sheldon Lyons
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
-Have shown Massachusetts but we are from Ontario Canada, my wife's maiden name was Chiasson and her brother Alfred Chiasson was a guest at Christopher Terrace but passed away a couple of years ago.
-We got to know Curtis though Alfred and we would visit both each time we were in Massachusetts and even after Alfred passed we would make it a point ot visit Curtis.
-He was always friendly and glad to see us, we have several of his paintings, they are all done very well especially for a man his age
-May he rest in peace.
Dwight Hoyt
Friend
July 23, 2020
I will miss being there for you Curtis. I know it was your time.
Kathy Whitney
Family
