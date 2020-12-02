David A. Bagley, 88, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at The Reservoir Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Marlborough, after a period of declining health. He leaves his beloved wife of 55 years, Dorothy H. (Harris) Bagley. David was born in Franklin, N.H., on March 3, 1932, a son of the late Edward F. and Alice J. (Ganley) Bagley. He was raised in Franklin where he attended high school. Dave studied at the University of New Hampshire where he enlisted in the Air Force ROTC Program. Upon Graduation, he served in the Air Force where he earned the rank of Captain. Shortly after marrying the love of his life, he and Dorothy settled in Sudbury, MA, where they resided for 41 years, before moving to Hudson, MA in 2006. Dave was a successful Certified Public Accountant and operated his own accounting firm for many years before eventually retiring. Through the years Dave was an active member of the Sudbury Community: serving on the Board of the VNA in Sudbury, as a member of The Rotary Club, and the Lincoln Sudbury Scholarship Committee. Dave also enjoyed skiing and traveling and was known for telling stories. In his later years, Dave enjoyed cheering for his children and grandchildren as they skied, played sports and danced. In addition to his beloved wife, Dorothy H. (Harris) Bagley, he is also survived by 4 children, David M. Bagley and his spouse Terry of Wheaton, IL, Scott W. Bagley and his spouse Robin of Mystic, CT, Carolyn E. Murray and her spouse John of Medfield, MA and Alyson B. Stewart and her spouse Adam of Needham, MA; his brother John F. Bagley and his spouse Florence of FL; a sister-in-law Helen Bagley and 9 grandchildren, Meghan Bagley, Erin Bagley, Alex Bagley, Hannah Bagley, Ryan Murray, Shannon Murray, Lauren Stewart, Emma Stewart and Michael Macione. He was also predeceased by 2 brothers, Robert Bagley and Edward Bagley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 am on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA. A Celebration of his life and burial will be held at a later date. The Mass can be viewed via live stream at https://www. stmikes.org/watch-mass-live
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of David A. Bagley to: American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
); Crohns and Colitis Foundation (ccfa.org
); or Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago (epilepsychicago.org
).