David Francis Ethier On Thursday, November 26th, 2020, David Francis Ethier, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 74. David was born on May 27, 1946 to the late Edmund and Mary (Tierney) Ethier. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1964 and received his bachelors degree in Chemistry from Worcester State College in 1968. In the same year, he married Corrine Marie Benway on August 31st. He went on to become a decorated Vietnam veteran; then worked in the insurance industry throughout his career. In his retirement, David put his time into the community and served as Treasurer for the Friends of the Hudson Public Library. A lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, David loved riding his bike around old and new neighborhoods in town; and he was quick to help a neighbor in need. He also loved to travel and did so quite extensively with his brother and dear friends. Perhaps most notable about David was his quick wit and jovial sarcasm. David is survived by his wife, Corrine Ethier; his son, James Ethier; his daughter, Stephanie Gibbons and her husband Adam Gibbons; his brother, Thomas Ethier and his wife, Maryanne Ethier; his sister, Maryanne Fournier and her husband David Fournier; several nieces as well as grandnieces and grandnephews; and his four grandchildren who he adored; Madeline, Nicholas, Danny and William. There will be no calling hours; and his funeral service will be held at a later date. Time and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF). https://www.dvnf.org/
.