David Robert Garcia, 70, of Ashland, MA, passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Louise M. (Cain) Garcia. David was born in Marlborough, MA on August 11, 1949, a son of the late William and Rita (Mattei) Garcia. He attended Immaculate Conception School and served as an altar boy, as well as the Infant of Prague during the May Day celebration at Immaculate Conception Parish. He graduated from Marlborough High School, Class of 1968, and went on to study nursing at Northeastern University. He and his wife have resided in Ashland for the past 39 years together. David had a long career as a truck driver, working for North American Van Lines, Mayflower Van Lines and Almac Moving and Storage, before eventually founding DG Transportation, which specialized in moving precious artwork between museums throughout the country. David truly loved visiting the museums and marveling at the artwork. Throughout his life David always had a flare for life and a passion for music. He was a talented bassist, playing in several bands including KS Phoenix Corporation, Free Society, Little David, and Talking Book, which was the house band at Marlborough Country Club for many years and also featured his brother, Roger. Together they cut two records, "Liza Lee" and "Million Dollar Baby". David was a pure entertainer and could light up the room with his smile and the sparkle in his eye. He was also was a classic car enthusiast. His prized possession was his 1965, all original GTO, "Goat". In addition to his beloved wife, Louise M. (Cain) Garcia, he was also survived by his brother Roger Garcia and his niece, Wendy Curley. He was also predeceased by his sister-in-law, Arlene Garcia. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic restrictions, all services will be held privately. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory to: Lahey Hospital and Medical Center Health Heroes Emergency Response Fund, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from May 1 to May 8, 2020