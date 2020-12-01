David R. Gaudette, 56, of Marlborough died Friday November 27, 2020 at Marlborough Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born, raised and educated in Marlborough, the son of Robert and Evelyn M. (Francis) Gaudette. Dave was a 1982 graduate of Assabet Valley Technical High School. Following graduation he was offered a job at the former Digital Equipment Corporation in Hudson. Dave worked as a Data Communications Analyst for over 25 years, retiring in 2010. He loved to cook and bake and often shared his delicious "magic bars" and many other goodies with family and friends. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, tending to his lawn, occasional trips to Mohegan Sun and vacationing at Old Orchard Beach with family. Dave loved classic muscle cars and could fix anything placed in front of him. He was fortunate to have grown up and stayed in a neighborhood where everyone knew and watched out for each other. Dave was compassionate, kind hearted, caring and always had a smile on his face. This past year his health declined but he never complained, he fought hard and still maintained that smile and was an inspiration to many. He leaves his sister Carol F. Murphy and her husband John of Bluffton, SC; uncle George Francis, Jr. and his wife Dorothy of Marlborough, his aunt Sandra Turcotte and her husband Arthur of Maine and their three daughters; many cousins, including Stephen A. Randall and his wife Maria of Marlborough, Karen Ring and her husband Jeffrey of Marlborough, Charlie Randall of Spencer, Ellen Macricosta and her fianc Jack of Scarborough, ME, Rose Randall of Marlborough and many other dear cousins from the Francis family. Dave was also like an uncle to so many including Luella, Sarah, Alyssa, Laurence, Alice, Jeffrey and Aiden. He also leaves many lifelong friends and neighbors. A graveside service will be held Friday December 4 at 11:00 AM in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street. Calling hours will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daves name may be made to Marlborough Hospital Cancer Center at https://www.umassmemorialhealthcare.org/marlborough-hospital/donation
All are invited to sign Daves online guestbook at www.collinsfuneral.com
. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough.