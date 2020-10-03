Dawn S. (Piehl) Tsai, 62, of Marlborough, MA, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Mass General Hospital in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Gerald and Mildred (Mincey) Piehl and the wife of Claude Tsai, to whom she was married for 39 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kelsey Tsai, of Chicago, IL, and her son, Stephen Tsai, of Nashua, NH. Dawn moved to Marlborough in 1989 from Southern California and started TSAI Design, a graphic design and marketing firm. She successfully ran TSAI Design with her husband for 29 years. Dawn loved to travel and visited destinations all around the world, including China, Europe, and Tanzania. She also trav-eled to Alaska to fish for king salmon. After retiring in 2018, Dawn and Claude went on RV trips across the country, sailed the Caribbean, and took an expedition to Antarctica. Dawn was an avid gardener and also loved reading, cooking, snorkeling, camping, skiing, kayaking, and, most recently, golf. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5:00 | 7:00 PM at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Stroke Association
.