1/
Dawn S. Tsai
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn S. (Piehl) Tsai, 62, of Marlborough, MA, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Mass General Hospital in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Gerald and Mildred (Mincey) Piehl and the wife of Claude Tsai, to whom she was married for 39 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kelsey Tsai, of Chicago, IL, and her son, Stephen Tsai, of Nashua, NH. Dawn moved to Marlborough in 1989 from Southern California and started TSAI Design, a graphic design and marketing firm. She successfully ran TSAI Design with her husband for 29 years. Dawn loved to travel and visited destinations all around the world, including China, Europe, and Tanzania. She also trav-eled to Alaska to fish for king salmon. After retiring in 2018, Dawn and Claude went on RV trips across the country, sailed the Caribbean, and took an expedition to Antarctica. Dawn was an avid gardener and also loved reading, cooking, snorkeling, camping, skiing, kayaking, and, most recently, golf. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5:00 | 7:00 PM at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Stroke Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Slattery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved