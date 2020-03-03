|
Dolores Dolly (Alves) Murphy, 89, of West Lafayette, Indiana, passed away at Mulberry Health Care Facility, on Thursday February 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughter Robin. She was the wife of the late John E Murphy Sr. who died in February of 1994. Dolly was born May 25, 1930 and was long time resident of Hudson before retiring to Cape Canaveral Florida and eventually to West Lafayette, Indiana to be close to her daughter Robin and grandson Mitch. Daughter of the late Joseph Alves and Violet (Cardoza) Alves of Hudson. She was a graduate of Hudson High School, class of 1949. She was employed by the Lance Corporation for many years until her retirement. Dolly was an avid New England sports fan and developed a love of sports after marrying John and watching her children active in the Hudson High School sports program over the years. When she wasnt playing bingo or watching the Red Sox, Patriots or Bruins, she often traveled to California and enjoyed wine tasting in Northern California. She is survived by her children, Timothy Murphy of Hudson, John (Jack) Murphy of Boxborough, MA., Robin (Murphy) Benson of West Lafayette, IN and James (Jay) Murphy of Oakland, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelly, Katie, Lauren, Kendall, Madison, Mitchell. Dolly was preceded in death by her son Kevin Murphy of Hudson and granddaughter Erin Murphy of Boxborough. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Services are being planned later at the Forestvale Cemetery.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020