Doris M. Jenkins, 91, of Hudson, MA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. Doris was born in Worcester, MA the daughter of the late John L. and Laura M. (Carruthers) Provost. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Rodney Jenkins. Doris is survived by her son, William Jenkins and his wife Margaret; her daughters: Christine Charon and Darlene Tucker; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, her sister: Donna Furtado, her brother, Kenny Provost, along with several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her siblings: John, Kenny and Barbara Provost all predeceased her. Doris lived in Hudson her adult life, raising her family and she worked many years in the office at Bonazoli Oil Co. and later for Kohler Manufacturing until her retirement. All who knew Doris will miss her dearly. All are invit ed to her visitation on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4-7pm at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA 01749. Her Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, October 19, 2020 at 9am in St. Michael Parish, 21 Manning Street, Hudson, MA 01749 followed by burial in Forestvale Cemetery, Hudson, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to: Max Life Foundation, P.O. Box, 828, Mt. Gilead, NC 27306.



