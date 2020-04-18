|
Dorothy M. Waugh, 95, of Hudson and Marlborough, died April 17, 2020 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center in Northborough. She was the widow of Robert F. Waugh. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of John and Eva Coughlin. Dorothy was a member of St. Michaels Parish and choir, and did volunteer work at Marlboro Hospital. She sang with the Sweet Adelines for 45 years, and worked for D. Francis Murphy Insurance Agency for 20 years. She is survived by her daughters Marilyn Klingler of Mesa, AZ and Kathleen Brule of Marlborough; and her sons Thomas Waugh of Portsmouth RI, Ronald Waugh of Northborough, and John Waugh of Boylston; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. A Mass and a gathering to celebrate her life will be held by her family when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hudson Food Pantry, 28 Houghton St., Hudson, MA 01749; or to the Whitney / Beaumont Resident Activity Fund, 238 West Main Street., Northborough, MA 01532 may be made in her name.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020