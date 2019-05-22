|
Douglas Allen Downes, 73, of Negril Jamaica, formerly of Hudson, Stow, and Harvard, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, at the Audy L. Murphy Memorial VA Hospital in San Antonio, Texas on May 19, 2019. Doug, son of the late Wana (Lovelace) Downes, is survived by his greatest love and best friend, Molly McCree, his daughter Tanya Visconti of Marlborough, Massachusetts, his son Derek Downes of Maine and Jamaica, his step-son and daughters Marc and Deanna Paglia of Colorado and Khara Pittman of Florida, his brother and sister-in-law David and Sharon Downes, his sister Barbara Downes, all of Florida, Joya and Will Holden of Texas, and his grandchildren Isaac, Emmett, Johnnie, Mackenzie and Sadie. Doug spent his childhood in Hudson on and along the Assabet River. He cherished the feeling of freedom that came from growing up in a small New England town in the 1950's. A Vietnam veteran, Doug served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 - 1971. He returned to Massachusetts and set up shop in Hudson. With an artists eye and Dougs gregarious wit, Close-Up Photography preserved many beautiful memories for clients and friends across New England and beyond. It is an understatement to say that Doug loved life, he had larger than life dreams and he lived them well. He was predeceased by his friend Jim Walton. He leaves his pals Paul Jernberg, Lorene Jean and so many others with fond and ridiculous memories. A private memorial will be held in Jamaica later this year. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation toward a dream of your own (a ).
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from May 22 to May 29, 2019