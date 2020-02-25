|
Edward F. Leary age 87, passed away on February 21, 2020. He was committed to his family, community and the field of education. He received a BFA from the Massachusetts College of Art and an M.Ed. from Tufts University. Prior to his retirement, he was the Director of the School of Visual Arts at Boston University. Edward served for many years on the School Committees for the City of Marlborough and later, the Nashoba Regional High School in Bolton. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann "Nancy" children Deirdre Godin and Jonathan, and daughter-in-law Katherine. He is also survived by his brother, John and his children, Jack, Edward, Meg and Trish, as well as his brother-in-law Gerald Barry. Edward was predeceased by his son-in-law David Godin and sister-in-law Margaret Leary. His favorite pastimes were oil painting and watching his beloved granddaughter, Gabriela Godin, figure skate. Edward adored Nancy and cared for her tirelessly. He will be greatly missed. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Michaels Church, 23 Manning St., Hudson, MA 01749. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation would be appreciated to the . Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020