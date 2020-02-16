|
|
Edward J. (Grampy) Hanson, 80, of Clinton, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born April 23, 1939 in Hudson to James and Anna Hanson (McCarron). He attended Hudson High School and was employed for 30 years at General Motors before retiring. On February 14, 1960 he married Dorothy A. Hanson (Flaherty) of Dorchester. He was a longtime resident of Hudson until moving to Maine in April of 2003 and then to Clinton, MA in 2013. He enjoyed fishing, building things, cooking, gardening and loved watching the New England Patriots with his son and son-in-law. Edward was a loving father, husband and grandfather. Edward is survived by his son, Edward M. Hanson and his wife Jennifer of Lancaster, his daughter Michelle A. Lucier and her husband Jack of Cypress TX and his daughter Karen M. Collier and her husband Bob of Marlborough. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Chris, Kimmee, Kaylee, Tyler, Thomas, John, James and Haley. Also, his brother Richard Hanson of Hudson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his parents and his brother, Paul Hanson. In lieu of funeral services and to honor Edward, the family's wish for all who would like to participate to please make a donation to the . https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2020