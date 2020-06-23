Edward Paul LaFleur, 77, of Hudson, MA and Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester. Ed was born in Putnam, CT, on January 19, 1943. He was the son of the late Jean Paul and Marie Mamie (Michaud) LaFleur. He was raised in Hudson, MA where he attended Saint Michaels School and Hudson High School, class of 1960. He earned his Master of Pharmacy in 1965 from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He had a long and successful career as a pharmacist at Bedford VA Hospital. In the early years of his career he worked locally at Wheelers Pharmacy and McCormacks Pharmacy, both in Hudson. Upon his retirement he traded the New England winters for year-round sun in Lakeland, FL, where he lived in Florida for 15 years before moving back to Massachusetts to be closer to his family again. Ed was a kind-hearted, highly intelligent person with a quick witted sense of humor. He was an avid storyteller, passionate about history, and enjoyed trivia and crossword puzzles. As one friend said, 'I always left a visit with Ed a little bit smarter.' Ed was a former member of the Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge #959. He was an active person who enjoyed walking and hiking. He also loved spending time with his family, his beloved rescue dog Jenny, and many friends at his retirement community in Florida, where he continued to root for the Red Sox. Ed is survived by his two daughters, Laura LaFleur Johnson of Sayville, NY and Beth (LaFleur) Warner and her husband Dan of Stow; four granddaughters, Jacqueline and Samantha Johnson and Robin and Shay Warner; his brother Paul LaFleur and his wife Suzanne of Punta Gorda, FL; nephew Marc LaFleur and his family of Bourne and niece Lauren (LaFleur) Riley and her family of Natick. He was also predeceased by his sister, Eva Allan. A period of visitation will be held from 10-11 am, on Monday June 22, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St. Hudson, MA, immediately followed by a memorial service at 11 am in the funeral home and procession to Forestvale Cemetery for interment. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in loving memory of Edward P. LaFleur to: SPCA Florida Adoption Center, 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland, FL 33813; www.spcaflorida.org
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.