Eileen (Bush) Da Fraga, 64, of Marlborough, died on April 3, 2019 after extended illness at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. She was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Octavio Lara Da Fraga of Hudson. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. Robert Bush and Betty Bush, loving sister of Kathleen (Bush) Lacouture, Robert Bush and Margaret Bush (Gary Starta). Services will be held at St. Lukes Roman Catholic Church at 70 W Main St. Westboro MA, on Friday June 21 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from June 5 to June 12, 2019