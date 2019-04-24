|
|
Eleanor M. (Travis) Nunes, 85, a lifelong Hudson resident, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, after a period of declining health. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 67 years, Oliver F. Nunes, Jr. Eleanor was born in Hudson, MA, on December 12, 1933, a daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth (Lawson) Travis. She attended Hudson High School and graduated in the class of 1951. Eleanor had a long and devoted career with the Hudson Public Schools as a school secretary, before eventually retiring. She was a lifelong devout member of Saint Michael Parish in Hudson. Eleanors life was her family. Spending time with her family was so special to her. In addition to being with family, she enjoyed traveling and dining out. She also enjoyed taking trips to the casinos and playing mahjong. Eleanor loved the ocean and split her time between Hudson and Truro in the summers and Fort Myers, FL in the winters. In addition to her beloved husband Oliver F. Nunes, Jr., she was also survived by her three sons, Stephen O. Nunes and his wife Barbara of Hudson, Jeffrey M. Nunes and his partner Dennis Callahan of Hudson and Glen D. Nunes and his wife Judith of Dennis, MA; her grandchildren, Corey Nunes and his wife Natasha of Newton, Ryan Nunes and his partner Lily Seymore of Winthrop, MA, Cpt. Matthew Nunes and his wife Sarah of Ft. Riley, KS, John Nunes of Monterey, CA, William Nunes and his partner Angela Sowersbury of Pawtucket, RI and Shaun Callahan and his wife Jean of Franklin, MA; 5 great-grandchildren, Auden Nunes, Curran Nunes, Oliver Nunes, Jackson Callahan and Max Callahan and several nephews. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Norma Garcia and Ruth Ann Madden and brother, Ralph Travis. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A funeral cortege will process from the funeral home to Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, MA, for a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, on Friday, April 26, 2019; followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Dana-Farber / Brigham and Women's Cancer Center at Milford Regional Medical Center, 20 Prospect St. Milford, MA 01757.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019