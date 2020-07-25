1/1
Elgenia Pantelopoulos
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Elgenia (Papanicolaou) Pantelopoulos, 92, of Hudson, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at CareOne in Millbury, MA She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen (Sotiriou) Papanicolaou and wife of the late George Pantelopoulos who died in 2001. She enjoyed spending summers in Maine, playing bingo and cards with her friends and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. Gena is survived by her son, Chris Pantelopoulos and his wife Maryanne of Berlin, MA, her daughter Elaine Stefanik and her husband Michael of Marlborough, her grandchildren, Erin Hall and her husband J.R., Alyssa Bouffard and Dennis Bouffard and her great grandchildren, Adeline and Nolan Hall. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00PM - 4:00PM at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 9 Central St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will be private.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jul. 25 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sts Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful and lovely lady. Her warmth and kindness will live on in our hearts. God bless you and may you rest in peace.
Chris and Vera Leoleis
Friend
July 25, 2020
I will always have beautiful memories of Gina, from childhood and on. She was such a special part of our family always loving and kind. .I will cherish all our coffee hours and gatherings!. She will be greatly missed. Wishing you all peace, comfort, and loving memories. May her memory be eternal!
Our Deepest Sympathies.
With Love,
Martha Celli & Family

"Those We Love Don't Go Away, They Walk Beside Us Every Day"
Martha Celli
Family Friend
July 25, 2020
Elaine,

I’m so sorry to read of your Mom’s passing. I’m thinking of you today and in the days ahead and sending you love and prayers.
Michele Giglio
July 24, 2020
Gena was one of the sweetest ladies on earth.We will miss seeing her in church but will always remember Her friendly personality! With our deepest sympathy❤
Matthew and connie Evangelous
Friend
July 24, 2020
So very sad to read of our dear neighbor/friend, Gena's, passing on to her eternal life.
Jerry and I and kids got to taste her great Greek food treats.
It was so nice to live across from her and her family, and her Mother, YaYa, on E. Dudley St. for many years.
Love you all.
Dolores Boule
Neighbor
July 24, 2020
May her memory be eternal
Theodora Choros
July 23, 2020
I am saddened to learn of Gena's passing. She was a lovely and sweet lady. I did not see her often, but on the few occasions when we would meet at a church function, it was a delight and fun to spend some time chatting with her. My condolences to you all for your loss.
Ann Psilekas
Friend
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. May God bless you and keep you
Grace Sheldon Lyons
Acquaintance
