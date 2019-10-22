|
Elizabeth M. (McDowell) Useforge, 95 of Townsend, Ma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 20, 2019, at Boston Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of declining health. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Carl Useforge. Born on August 30, 1924 in Leominster, Ma, she was the only daughter of the late Earl W. and Bertha (Clay) McDowell. Elizabeth was raised in Leominster, where she graduated high school and subsequently earned an associate degree from Stevens College for Stenography. She went on to work as a Stenographer at Fort Devens for many years before eventually retiring. She was a longtime active member of the Townsend Senior Center as well as the Hobby Crafters Club. Elizabeth is survived by two sons, Albert L. Freedman of Hudson and Stephen S. Freedman and his wife Margaret of Hudson and two grandchildren, Daniel J. Freedman and Sarah E. Freedman. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by her son, David P. Freedman. A period of calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, immediately followed by a Celebration of Her life at 11 am at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA 01749. There will be a procession from the funeral home to Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster at the conclusion of the service.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019