Evelyn passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her children and caregiver on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the age of 97. Born on October 30, 1921, Evelyn Ruth (LaPan) Mullane, was the daughter of the late Hazel and Jacob LaPan. Beloved mother of the late Patricia (Mullane) Lee, Carole (Mullane) Meers and John Robert Mullane. Evelyn was the last living of 12 siblings. She was one of 6 sisters and 6 brothers. Evelyn was born in Medford, MA, then moved to Berlin, MA where she attended school. She was married to the late John J. Mullane whom she settled with in Hudson MA and resided for the rest of her life. Evelyn had many hobbies, consisting of working with ceramics, collecting antiques and especially gardening - which was evident by the beautiful flowers that graced her home. Her passion was baking and she was known for her amazing apple pies which won first place at the Bolton Fair. She enjoyed fundraising and community service for the Hudson Senior Center and Meals on Wheels and was honored with a beautiful marble clock in 1998 from the Middlesex Opportunity Council for Volunteer of the Year. Evelyn and her son John worked together raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. They were honored by the Boston Red Sox organization for their endeavors at a luncheon and game at Fenway Park in 2011. Evelyn was employed at American Optical located in Framingham when she retired in 1986. She enjoyed time with her family and friends, playing cards, watching all the New England sports teams and baking for all those that gathered together. She leaves behind nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. There will be a wake at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5-8 pm. A mass at St Michael Parish, 21 Manning Street, Hudson, MA at 9 AM Friday, October 11, 2019; followed by a procession to South Cemetery in Berlin for committal services.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019