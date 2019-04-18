|
|
Fabiana Alicea, 86, born in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, daughter to the late Pedro Rodriguez and the late Cruz Zayas (Rodriguez), of Puerto Rico and formerly of Waltham, was called home to our Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Marlborough Hospital surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Fabiana, or Tabita as she was lovingly known by her family and close friends, leaves behind her seven children Anna Garcia of Tampa, FL, Carmen Christmas of Tewksbury, Francisca Smith, Francisco and his wife Carmen Alicea, Jr. and Margarita and her husband Juan Saez of Marlborough, Reynaldo Alicea and Gloria Mehdizadek of Holbrook, and Gladys and her husband Gary McNamee of Hopkinton. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grand child. She leaves numerous family members in her beloved island of Puerto Rico and abroad. Tabita migrated from Puerto Rico to Massachusetts in 1958 with her husband of 63 years, the late Deacon Francisco Alicea. They settled in Waltham and began their new journey. She worked tirelessly raising their seven children and she cooked meals, washed clothes and mended wounds for the numerous migrant workers who would eventually settle with their families in Waltham as well. She was a devout Catholic and shared her faith and love for God with her children. She would often be seen walking the 3-4 blocks from their home on Exchange Street over to St. Marys Parish making sure that her children would grow up strong in faith and family values. She was the ultimate caretaker who provided so much love. She is our cornerstone and we will miss her terribly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect Street, Marlborough on Tuesday, April 23 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 250 High Street, Waltham. Calling hours will be held Monday, April 22 at the Collins Funeral Home (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the best way to honor her memory would be to make a donation to: The Restoration Fund, Immaculate Conception Church. Her beloved Church of 22 years suffered a terrible loss due to fire back in January and her last wish would be to help rebuild in some small way. Your contribution will help to make her wish, and her late husbands, that more memorable. When making your donation, please mention IC Restoration Fund, Immaculate Conception Church, and mail to 17 Washington Court, Marlborough, MA 01752. In the Memo section, please add In Loving Memory of Fabiana Alicea. Thank you and God Bless!
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019