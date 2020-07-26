Felix Rapp, Jr, 87, of Marlborough, died unexpectedly July 19, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester. He was the son of the late Felix and Lillie (Wellborn) Rapp and husband of the late Joanna (Pedersen) Rapp and Emily (Lampman) Rapp. Felix is survived by his daughter, Tina Adamson and her husband Jimmy of Marlborough, his step-daughter, Jane Schmidt and her husband Kurt of Denmark, his grandchildren, Michael and Thomas Adamson and Elizabeth Rapp and his dear friend Sylvia Cameron of Baton Rouge, LA. He was also predeceased by his son, Stephen Rapp and his brother, Walter Rapp. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11am In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation online at www.jdrf.org
. For Felixs full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com
.