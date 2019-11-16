|
Florence A. (Brandolino) Mannarino, 93, of Marlborough and formerly of Lincoln passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Mannarino who died in 2017. She was born in Newton, the daughter of the late Cammello and Laura (Collora) Brandolino and was a 1944 gradu- ate of Watertown High School. Florence enjoyed knitting, cooking and baking. She adored her grandchildren and she will be fondly remembered as caring, thoughtful, helpful and generous. She leaves three sons, Joseph Mannarino of Ormond Beach, FL, Fred Mannarino of Hull and Steve Mannarino of Wayland; a daughter Gail A. Coppola of Sudbury; a sister Eleanor Forte of Watertown; five granddaughters, two grandsons; six great grand- children; many nephews and nieces. A Mass will be celebrated Monday November 18 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 160 Concord Road, Sudbury. Burial will follow in the Lincoln Cemetery, Lexington Road, Lincoln. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. All are invited to sign Florences online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019