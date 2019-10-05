Home

Services
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sisters of Saint Anne
720 Boston Post Road East
Marlborough, MA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. MARY'S CEMETERY
Cedar Street
Milford, MA
View Map
Frances A. Ramaskwich

Frances A. Ramaskwich Obituary
Frances Ann (Ricciuti) Ramaskwich, 79, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Alliance at Marie Esther Health Care Center in Marlborough. She was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Eva M. (Benway) Ricciuti and the wife of the late Joseph Ramaskwich. Francis worked at Zayres which then became TJX Corporationin Framingham for 53 years before retiring in 2012. She is survived by her brothers, James Ricciuti and his wife Irene, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Paul Ricciuti and his wife Barbara, of Marlborough and her sister, Mary Duca of Cape Cod, MA and cherished her many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 5:00 | 7:00 pm on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Sisters of St. Anne Chapel, 720 Boston Post Rd. East, Marlborough. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Cedar St., Milford, MA. Donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or Marie Esther Health Center, 720 Boston Post Rd. East, Marlborough, MA 01752. For the full obituary, please visitwww.slatteryfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019
