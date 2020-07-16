1/
George A. Kenney Jr.
George A. Kenney, Jr., 88, of Clinton, MA, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, July 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health. George was born June 6, 1932 in Gardner, MA, to the late George A. Kenney Sr. and Eleanor (Lynetta) Kenney. George enlisted in the United States Army as an Infantryman at the age of 20 and bravely served his country in the Korean War with the rank of Corporal. After the war, he moved around Middlesex County, ultimately settling in Hudson with his family. George was a loyal employee of 27 years for the General Motors Company before retiring as a proud member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. George is predeceased by his first wife Ellen 'Marie' Euphemia (Hesketh) Kenney, his second wife Shirley (Colford) Kenney and his stepson, David Bickford. George is survived by his children, Colleen Rabaut and her husband Christopher of Detroit, MI, George A. Kenney III of Fitchburg, MA, Robert B. Kenney and his wife Jane of Clinton, MA and Daniel J. Kenney and his wife Denise of Jackman, ME; 3 stepchildren, Cynthia Murphy of Hudson, Cheryl Bickford of Florida and Timothy Bickford of Vermont; a sister Carol Delle Chiaie of Florida and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9 am at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery for Committal Services and Military Honors.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Saint Michael Parish
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
