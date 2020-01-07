|
|
George Albert Lincoln, Jr., 80, longtime resident of Hudson, MA and more recently Nottingham Village, Northumberland, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. George was born in Arlington, MA on May 17, 1939, a son of the late George Albert Sr. and Florence (Fawcett) Lncoln. He married the former Jill Moore, and his death breaks a marital union of 56 years. George was a 1957 graduate of Arlington High, a Navy veteran, and a graduate of Newbury Junior College with a degree in Business Management. In 1962 he began a 34-year career at MIT Lincoln Laboratory in engineering. He worked on important government-sponsored programs including research and development for the space program. This included improving the processes and development of semiconductors utilizing technologies such as Ion Beam Assisted Etching and Gallium Arsenide. Some of his 30 publications are to this day the most frequently cited. After retiring at 56, he and Jill traveled frequently, splitting their time between Cape Cod and Fort Myers, FL. George's true passion was time with family. He was amazingly devoted to Jill, and as her primary care provider, his devotion was breath-taking. He was alw- ays there for his family | serving as his sons first hockey coach, present for every activity, quick to praise and celebrate every achievement, and provide wise counsel when advice was helpful. More than a great dad, he was a lifelong close friend. At the age of 60 he joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary and frequently patrolled the coast of Cape Cod. He also volunteered with Head Start, enjoyed woodworking, cooking, hunting, fishing, golf, and square dancing. He is survived by his wife Jill; one brother, William Fawcett Lincoln; one son, George; daughter-in-law, Kathleen; grandchildren, Matthew and Melissa; nephews, Jonathan and Josh; and nieces, Christine, Holly, Jenni, and Heather. He was preceded in death by two sons, Shane Michael and Gary Andrew Lincoln; and one brother, David Peter Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to . A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020