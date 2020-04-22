|
|
George Everett Amazeen Jr. (aka Hampy, Dad) lived a full, albeit unassuming life blessed with love, friendships, golden retrievers, travel, and family. The proud father of three, grandfather of four and devoted husband of 51 years, passed away April 18, 2020. He was 87. Born on May 22, 1932, George and his sister Mary were raised outside Boston by his parents, Evelyn (Trites) and George Everett Amazeen, Sr. After graduating from Newton North High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and served during the Korean War, primarily stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon completion of his service, George enrolled at Northeastern University in Boston, where he graduated with a degree in management. His career in manufacturing management spanned almost two decades before he transitioned to a full-time real estate agent in 1979, most recently with Dora Naves and Associates in Marlborough, But it was back in 1958 when Georges true calling walked into his life. While working at Dennison Manufacturing in Maynard, he met Beverly Heeley of Southborough, instantly fell in love and swept her off her feet. They married in July of 1960 and embarked on an amazing journey together. For five decades, the Amazeens called Marlborough their home and raised their three children with a steadiness of love and happiness. George was a provider. He was a protector. He was a role model who along with Beverly, showcased the value of honest work, honest fun and honesty. And make no mistake about it, for George, it was all about family. When his kids needed a coachhe coached. When they needed a ridehe drove. When they needed a bigger house.he found a home. When they needed college tuitionhe found a way. When they needed lovehe was always there. And when his wife faced breast cancer in the 1980she was the omnipresent rock that undoubtedly helped her survive for 25 'bonus years'. George was a wonderful man, a wonderful friend, a wonderful husband and a wonderful fatherwho lived a wonderful life. He was predeceased by his wife Beverly, who died in 2011. He is survived by son Curt of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his daughter Laura and her husband Richard of Grafton, Mass.; and son Craig and his wife Kimberly of Scottsdale, Arizona. He also leaves four devoted grandchildren (Caelin, Aaron, George, and Alex) and his wonderful friend and late-in-life companion, Joanne Carden, of Franklin, Mass. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, funeral and burial arrangements are private and being made under the direction of Slattery Funeral Home (http://www. slatteryfuneralhome.com/) in Marlborough. A Celebration of George for all relatives and friends will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Georges memory to either of the following local non- profits: Crossroads School (for autistic students), 295 Donald J. Lynch Boulevard, Marlborough, MA 01752 https://www.crossroadsschoolma.org/in-memory-of-george-amazeen/ and Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Inc, P.O. Box 715, West Barnstable, MA 02668, https://www.massmilitary supportfoundation.org
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020