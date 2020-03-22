Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Resources
More Obituaries for George Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Kelley Jr.


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Kelley Jr. Obituary
George E. Kelley, Jr., age 62, of Marlborough, died unexpectedly in his home, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was the son of the late George E. Kelley, Sr., the son of Marjorie (Newman) Kelley and the husband of Janice (Crapo) Kelley. Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Jared Kelley and his wife Leah of Northbridge, Joshua Kelley and his wife Sarah of Marlborough, Matthew Kelley and his wife Samantha of Shrewsbury, his step daughters, Amanda and Danielle Hedge, his brother, Paul Kelley and his grandchildren, Avery, Joshua and Travis Kelley. George was a longstanding, faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a gifted, self taught software engineer who worked hard all of his life to provide for his family. His number one priority in life was always his family. A memorial service for George will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -