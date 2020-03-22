|
George E. Kelley, Jr., age 62, of Marlborough, died unexpectedly in his home, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was the son of the late George E. Kelley, Sr., the son of Marjorie (Newman) Kelley and the husband of Janice (Crapo) Kelley. Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Jared Kelley and his wife Leah of Northbridge, Joshua Kelley and his wife Sarah of Marlborough, Matthew Kelley and his wife Samantha of Shrewsbury, his step daughters, Amanda and Danielle Hedge, his brother, Paul Kelley and his grandchildren, Avery, Joshua and Travis Kelley. George was a longstanding, faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a gifted, self taught software engineer who worked hard all of his life to provide for his family. His number one priority in life was always his family. A memorial service for George will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020