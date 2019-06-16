|
George P. Chan, 85, of Marlborough, MA, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at MetroWest Medical Center, Framingham, MA. Born and raised in Marlborough, he was the son of the late George and Helen (Chen) Chan and the husband of Donna (Girouard) Chan. George proudly served in the US Navy, USNR and the US Air Force Reserve retiring with the rank of Captain. He then graduated from Boston University followed by McLean Hospital School of Nursing and Mass Memorial Anesthesia Program. He enjoyed a long career as a member of the Marlborough and St. Vincent Hospitals Anesthesia Staff. Following his retirement, he became a member of the National Park Service at Minute Man National Historical Park, Concord, MA where he served as a Seasonal Interpretive Ranger. Besides his wife, George is survived by his children, Michael Chan of Scroggins, Texas, Brian Chan and his wife Lynn of Jardine, Montana, Kevin Chan of Marlborough MA, and LeeAnne Combs of Boston, MA as well as his grandchildren, Ryan Combs and his wife Tatiana, Peter Combs and Brandon Chan and his great-grandchildren, Nico and Abrianna. He was also the brother of the late Edna Wilson and Eleanor Chan. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5-7 at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Beach St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from June 16 to June 23, 2019