|
|
George R. Filipe, 87, of Reading, formerly of Hudson, MA and Seminole, FL, passed on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Artis Assisted Living. Calling hours will be held from 5 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA 01749, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by interment at Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019