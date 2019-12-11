Home

George W. Perkins Jr.


1936 - 2019
George W. Perkins Jr. Obituary
George W. Perkins, Jr., 83, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington, MA, on Friday, December 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his beloved wife Janet M. (Senecal) Perkins. George was born in Milford, Ma, on February 3, 1936, one of three sons of the late George W. and Albina (Yarush) Perkins. George moved to Hudson with is family in his early childhood and has resided in town for most of his life. He graduated from Saint Viators High School in Marlborough, MA and went on to earn his bachelors degree in business from Boston College. George had a long and successful career as a contract negotiator at the Raytheon Corporation, retiring after 38 years of employment. He was a lifelong member of Saint Michael Parish and has served as a collections counter every Sunday since he was a teenager. George was also a talented pianist and had his own 5 piece band for many years. During those years he was the house band at a variety of locations including The Fox Lounge in Westboro, MA, The Power Mill in Maynard, MA and the White Cliffs, in Northboro, MA. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a long-time member of the Hudson Elks. In addition to his beloved wife Janet M. (Senecal) Perkins, he is also survived by his two daughters, Lynda M. Collazo of Hudson and Nancy M. Morin and her husband Philip of AZ. He was also predeceased by his two brothers, Donald Perkins and Robert Perkins, and his son-in-law, Jaime Collazo. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, Ma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA. Burial will be private at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in memory of George W. Perkins, Jr to: Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805; https:// secure2.convio.net/lahey/ site/Donation2?df_id=1560&1560.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
