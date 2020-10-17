Gerald D. Vincent "Jerry", 77 years of age, of Hudson, MA passed away on 10/14/2020. Jerry was born in Jackson, Michigan. Where he graduated and then enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably until he retired. He was preceded in death by his father Forrest Vincent, mother Dorothy Vincent, brother Butch Vincent, and wife Johanna (Hanni) Vincent. He was survived by his son, Gerald (Jerry) Vincent II and daughter-n-law Kimberly Vincent of Plant City, FL., daughter Deborah Raasveld and son-n-law Thomas Raasveld of Cleveland, TN., and daughter Michelle Roach and son-n-law Peter Roach of Hudson, MA. In addition he is survived by eleven (11) grandchildren and eight (8) great grandchildren. A celebration of life with military honors will be held at a later date in Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans. www.gary sinesefoundation.org/
veterans-charity. Please see alfredd326@ comcast.net
for complete obituary and guest book.