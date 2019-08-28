|
|
Gertrudes B. (Monteiro) Moura, 86, of Hudson, MA, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Calling hours will be held from 5 pm until 8 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson for committal services. Please visit www.tighe hamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019