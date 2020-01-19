Home

Gladys G. (Kimmens) LaPan, 96, of Hudson, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Reservoir Center in Marlborough, MA. Calling Hours will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Tighe Hamilton Regional Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the funeral home; followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for interment. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020
