Isabel (Dyka) Kenney, 101, of Marlborough, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at UMass Memorial - Marlborough Hospital, Marlborough. She was the daughter of the late Sebastian and Josephine (Kret) Dyka and wife of the late Daniel Kenney who died in 1988. Isabel was also predeceased by her daughter Mary Ellen Busa who died in 1996. Isabel started work at the NY Telephone Company in 1937 and then worked as a supervisor for The Division of Youth Services. While working at the Lyman School for Boys, she assisted in the opening of the first girls unit at that facility. She also worked at Wayside Union in Framingham at the co-ed facility and the secure unit for girls at Pelitier Center, retiring after 20 years of service. Gardening was in her blood and a great joy. Countless hours planting and weeding kept her active. She enjoyed sharing her flowers and vegetables with friends and her neighbors. Strangers would stop to thank her for all her hard work so they could enjoy the beautiful flowers throughout the year, and sometimes dig up a few plants themselves. Isabel is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Kenney) OLeary, her grandsons, Joseph Busa and Stephen Busa and his wife Pam (ONeill) Busa and her great-grandson, Daniel. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 9:00-11:00am at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA followed by a burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.