James J. Phillipo Jr., 74, affectionately known as Big Jim by all who loved him, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a four-year long battle with cancer. A Marlborough resident his whole life, Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sheila Phillipo, and their three children: James Phillipo III and his wife Maria, Matthew Phillipo, and Farrah Phillipo and her partner Paul Bettencourt. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Gabrielle Phillipo, Brittany Phillipo, Joseph Phillipo, Cristoffer Miguel and Tristan Bettencourt; two sisters, Karen Werner and Ellen Giancola; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was the son of the late James J. Phillipo Sr. and Ethel Phillipo, and predeceased by his sister Gail Robey. Jim was a Master Plumber for more than 50 years and he worked hard to provide for his family. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman since childhood. His happy place was always up in a tree stand waiting patiently for a bear to pass by. He traveled around the world enjoying the sport he loved so much. When he wasnt hunting or fishing, he could usually be found cheering on his favorite sports team, the New York Giants or planting and watering his myriad of flowers that adorned his home year after year. Jims green thumb earned him a certificate of appreciation from the Colonial Garden Club of Marlborough for Beautifying the City of Marlborough. Jim was a member of the National Guard during Vietnam, serving his country for eight years. He has been a long-time, active and dedicated member of the American Legion Post 132, serving as Chaplain for many years. Jim was instrumental in forming the Posts Color Guard to honor our nations flag. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Slattery Funeral Home, 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday Sept. 5 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough, MA. In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019